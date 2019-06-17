Jason Owens Joins Southeast Missouri Coaching Staff

After two years as an assistant coach for Kim Anderson at Pittsburg State, Jason Owens will make the jump to the division one level joining Southeast Missouri as an assistant for Rick Ray’s coaching staff, per release by the university.

For Owens, this career move came unexpectedly, “Rick Ray called Coach Anderson towards the end of winter, explaining some interest in me and it kind of went quiet from there. Fast forward to the Final Four, and he gave me some interest in positions. One thing led to another, he promised me an interview and then it happened kind of quick. I wasn’t focused on it though, I was focused on recruiting for Pitt for next year.”

Owens’ experience in recruiting during his three years at Moberly Community College is just what landed him the interview, “In our profession, we come in contact with a multitude of people in recruiting efforts across the country…” stated SEMO head coach, Rick Ray through a release by the university, “… “I was thoroughly impressed with how Jason wasn’t looking out for himself or to advance his career off the backs of the student-athletes. He simply wanted what was best for his players and to do anything he could to help them.”

“I was fortunate enough to coach at a really good JUCO (Moberly) and my goal was to put my guys in the best situation possible…” began Owens, “… not sell them, not sell myself, just being me and try to help the kids out. Ultimately it’s about getting the kid in the best situation for him. Basketball wise, school wise, personal wise. They’re all kind of intertwined.”

The Detroit, Michigan native hopes this career move can be used as an example for younger coaches looking to move up through the ranks, “It will be a good story to tell young guys. That old adage, ‘keep working, keep your nose to the ground, because you never know who’s watching.”

“I didn’t know Coach Ray from a man on the moon, but I was always respectful to him. I was never trying to sell my guys to him for a job. It doubled back and helped me in the long run.”

As Owens was making a career move he dreamed of since becoming a collegiate coach in 2006, that didn’t make breaking the news any easier, “Coach Anderson and I developed a deep bond, almost like a father-son type deal. So it was harder to tell him than I thought, it was emotional. Jim Johnson and Coach A have been in my corner and let me grow as a professional, as a coach. It’s a special place. It was hard for me.”

As for the players who Owens recruited and has become so close with over the years, his message to them was simple, “Continue to work, continue to grind. This is going to be a breakthrough year for those guys. This mission is to get into the MIAA tournament, the national tournament and hopefully compete for a national championship.”​​​​​​​

With the hire becoming official on Monday, so does Owens work with SEMO, “I’ll kind of be throw into the fire but it’s not that big of a deal because basketball is basketball. In D1 you get to work out with your guys four hours a week and that’s huge, especially for me to get to know the team and staff. I look forward to getting in the gym with the guys every day and working. Everybody wants to be top 10 but you have to be able to put some sweat into that. I look forward to helping the guys get better.”

As for Owens’ favorite memory from his time as a Gorilla, “The community of Pittsburg State is one of the last things that will stay with me. They have the saying ‘Once a Gorillas always a Gorilla’ and it rings true. What we’ve done in two years there, changing the culture, to have a hand in that means the world to me.”