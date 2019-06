After two years as an assistant coach for Kim Anderson at Pittsburg State, Jason Owens will make the jump to the division one level joining Southeast Missouri as an assistant for Rick Ray's coaching staff, per release by the university.

For Owens, this career move came unexpectedly, "Rick Ray called Coach Anderson towards the end of winter, explaining some interest in me and it kind of went quiet from there. Fast forward to the Final Four, and he gave me some interest in positions. One thing led to another, he promised me an interview and then it happened kind of quick. I wasn't focused on it though, I was focused on recruiting for Pitt for next year."