JOPLIN, Mo — After dropping a heartbreaker to UCO on Saturday, the Missouri Southern Lions return home for homecoming week and their host their homecoming game this weekend.

They will host Fort Hays State on Saturday. The Tigers come into this week with a 3-2 record and are coming off a 71-3 victory over Lincoln.

The Lions will need to regroup and re-focus if they’re going to defend their home turf and pick up a big win at home.

MSSU will need all three phases in their offense, defense and special teams to be on the same page and come together as one.

One guy who could play a major factor is Cassville native and Kicker Drake Reese who is currently 5/5 on field goals from 40-49 yards.

We spoke to Reese about his strong start and Tight End Dmitri Lloyd as well as Head Coach Atiba Bradley at their week press conference early this afternoon.

Redshirt Sophomore Kicker Drake Reese said, “Fly around, keep the energy up. Now lock in and get ready. In the summer, I put a lot of work in the offseason and in the summer working with Nick Williams the kicker here last year. So he helped me prepare for this moment a lot so”.

Sophomore Tight End Dmitri Lloyd said, “Doesn’t give us like kind of like a true identity. Everyone’s kind of like on a rotation. So got three running backs, three tight ends, six receivers that can play and no one’s there’s no true tendency. Everyone can get in there and go”.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “Win, get better. I’m just a firm believer and it’s a process and there’s no way as a football team you can be as good as you’re going to be week one versus week six, seven, eight, ten. And so our goal is to make sure that we are getting better each and every week. And this week’s no different. We’ve got to get better”.

Game time for Saturday is set for 2:00 p.m. there Fred G. Hughes Stadium.