McDONALD COUNTY, Mo — Webb City squared against Carl Junction in a re-match of last year’s district championship to found out who would advance on to state.

Webb City bested CJ defeating them 3-1!

Carl Junction started out hot and jumped out to take the first set by a score of 25-23.

Webb City responded in the second set, winning 25-23. Then, Webb City started to find a groove. They went on to win the third set, 25-17.

The Lady Cardinals finished it off in the fourth set winning it, 25-14.

You can find stats and more by going to WebbCityCardinals.com!

Carl Junction’s season unfortunately comes to an end and they finish the year 25-9.

Webb City is now 23-6 on the season. They advance to the Class 4 State Tournament where they will face the winner of Union/Jefferson City.