PITTSBURG, Ks– He’s been blowing up the track & field world as of late and over the weekend, Pitt State’s Cordell Tinch once again etched his name into the history books.

At the Arkansas Grand Prix, Cordell Tinch went on to run a 12.96 in the 110m hurdles.

This is significant because it is an all-dates collegiate best and the fastest time in the world this year.

So, this Pitt State Gorilla is now the fastest hurdler in the world, but the work is not done because now Tinch will get ready for the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships.

This will be July 6th-9th in Eugene, Oregon at historic Hayward Field.

We spoke to Cordell who talked about what it means to not only himself but Division II as a whole to run a time like that and what his mindset is as he prepares himself for the Outdoor Championships next week.

Tinch said, “”It means a lot, not only for me, but for just the Division II, as a whole, and even more for Pitt State itself. To know that in track and field you can go wherever and be successful wherever. As long as you know you’re determined enough and buy into what you’re training for. So it’s all around, just great feelings. My mindset is always the same, compete. They train at a high level. You compete at an even higher level just due to, the atmosphere of being in a stadium like in Eugene with a completely full stands, with people that are there for track and field. So to be in that environment, I’m very excited to just be there and just soak it all in. I’m excited. We’ll be training hard over the next few weeks just to get ready and hopefully we’re prepared and as healthy as we need to be when we get there and we go make some some crazy happen”.