CARL JUNCTION, Mo– Carl Junction hosted the Seneca Indians, late Monday afternoon for a softball matchup between two teams trying to find a rhythm.

Seneca broke the tie and jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the third inning thanks to RBI’s by Kahli Fields and Abby Jamros.

Carl Junction responded in the bottom of the third with a 3-run inning after Hannah Cole and Hannah Cantrell brought in a few runs.

Seneca scored in the top of the 4th to tie the game off a throwing error by Carl Junction to bring the score to 3-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, CJ had some big hits by Izzie Southern, Kinley Spindler and Madi Olds and went on to score three runs to take a 6-3 lead.

The Indians wouldn’t go away though, in the 6th, Fields hit a pop-up that dropped just inside the foul line to score two runs, Seneca now only trailing by one, 6-5.

Following her, Jamros delivered with a RBI-double to tie the game up at 6-all.

In the same inning, Callie Rhoades launched a ball over the left field fence for the solo home-run to give Seneca the lead back 7-6.

After holding the Bulldogs scoreless in the 6th, their offense went to work once again after Fields hit a 2-RBI double to extend their lead 9-6.

Seneca’s defense did the rest to seal the deal to claim the victory, 9-6.

They pick up their first win of the season and first-year Head Coach Allyson Stolte picks up her first career win as a coach.

Seneca’s Abby Jamros went 7 IP and finished with 7 strikeouts in the win. She also had two RBI’s,

Kahli Fields had herself a day finishing with 5 RBI’s in the win!

Seneca (1-8) will travel to face McDonald County (5-7) tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.

Carl Junction (6-8) stays at home for their next game as they welcome in Neosho (10-3). Game time for that one is set for 4:30 p.m.