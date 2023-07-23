COLUMBIA, Mo– The Webb City 12u Little League baseball team are your 2023 Missouri Little League Champions after defeating Desoto 12-1!

They advance to the Regionals which will be in Indianapolis, Indiana! The Regional tournament is set to begin August 3rd!

Here’s a look at how their weekend went and who they beats and stats from those games!

Game 1 vs Desoto

Webb City started the state tournament with a 2-1 win over Desoto in the first round.

Brody Jackson racked up both RBI’s in the game thanks to a 2-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning!

Game 2 vs Daniel Boone

The Cardinals won on a walk-off against Daniel Boone LL thanks to a walk-off single by Landon Johnson to get the win 6-5 to advance to the championship

Jackson went 2-for-2 and added another home-run with 3 RBI’s.

Johnson had one game-winning RBI. He also picked up the win on the mound after going 2.1 IP and finished with four strikeouts!

Game 3 vs Desoto- Championship Game

Webb City dominated this game winning 12-1 to win the state title.

Kamden Newberry picked up the win after going; 4 IP, 6 strikeouts, and he also added 3 RBI’s hitting!

Jackson had two hits with another home-run to go with his performance to give him three total on the weekend!

Turner Doennig also hit a home-run in the game and finished with 2 RBI’s.

Macoy Newberry also added two hits of his own.

Webb City will face Wisconsin first in the Regional Tournament on Friday, August 4th. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.