Independence’s Alexis Allen on a quest to capture second state title

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — When high school girls wrestling became a championship sport in Kansas, it gave Independence High School senior Alexis Allen the chance to claim her rightful place as one of the best wrestlers in the state and she has no plans to give up that title any time soon.

From going undefeated and winning the firs ever KSHSAA girls state wrestling championship last year to being the first wrestler in over 20 years to bring a state title back to independence high school, Alexis Allen is a force to be reckon with.

“It just makes me push harder, knowing that I’m at the top,” said Allen. “There’s always another level and if I just think that I’m already there, then I just won’t get better and the competition gets better.”

Getting to the top is hard, but staying there is even harder. But that’s exactly what Allen has done, coming in at number one in her weight class in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings pretty much every week since the season started.

“I don’t think there’s people putting in more time and she works hard every day in here and she does the stuff outside of the room,” said Independence wrestling coach Zack Camacho. “Everybody’s practicing. You know, everybody in high school is in the wrestling room practicing. But what she does outside of the room I think is getting her up those steps.”

But the success hasn’t come without some adversity along the way. Having to compete among the boys for a while, took a toll on Allen’s confidence. But she found a way to channel it into motivation.

“It just helped improve like my strength and speed compared to like all the other girls,” said Allen. “I’ve just wrestled other females and it just made my mindset stronger. Like, I know I’ve wrestled bigger, stronger, faster boys and it just helped me to push myself.”

What she’s been able to achieve and do for the program has had a huge impact on her teammates.

“These boys get to see that drive and of I’ve already reached the top of the mountain, but I’m not, I’m not satisfied yet,” said Camacho. “Just to see that come together and kind of motivating the boys too and really, sometimes you see the opposite you know with a boys state champion. But, it’s awesome for our program.”

For Allen, inspiring others has been the ultimate accomplishment.

“It just brings like a lot of satisfaction to me just to know that I’m one of the top wrestlers out here,” said Allen. “I have all these I guess fans that just look up to me that I didn’t think would.”