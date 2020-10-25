Inaugural Mic’d Up Golf Tournament raises money to give coats to children in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local golfers grabbed their clubs this morning and hit the green for a good cause.

Saturday marked the inaugural Mic’d Up Golf Tournament at Schifferdecker Golf Course.

Participants competed for cash prizes, which were awarded to first, second, and third place winners.

Signed helmets from Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were auctioned off, as well as a signed jersey from Damien Williams.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the 417 Foundation, which provides coats and clothes for area kids in need.

Matt Miller, tournament organizer and 417 Foundation founder, says, “You hear the stories of, ‘You wouldn’t believe how many kids are going to school without coats in the morning,’ and it’s too cold outside for that. So that was the motivation to make sure every kid in this area that needs something, make sure that need is met, without asking questions.

Miller adds he wanted to hold the tournament during cold weather to remind the players what they were golfing for.

In total, 160 golfers attended the event.