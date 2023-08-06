WHITESTOWN, IN– Pittsburg (KS) and Webb City (MO) squared off in a Little League Border War & Four States matchup, Sunday morning, to see who advances and who heads home.

Pittsburg defeated Webb City, 8-5, to claim the victory.

Pittsburg advances and will play Kearney (NE) tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. on ESPN+ in another elimination game.

Webb City’s season unfortunately comes to an end. Congrats to those boys on a great season and a great showing in Indiana.

GAME RECAP

1st Inning

Pittsburg’s Fisher Horton started off strong opening the game with two strikeouts in the top of the 1st inning.

Tanner Akins doubled to get in striking position for Pittsburg. Then, Keaton Peak stepped up and hit a RBI-double on a line drive to center to give them the early 1-0 lead.

2nd Inning

Webb City struggled to find their bats early on as Horton picked up another strikeout.

Pittsburg held Webb City scoreless in the second.

Webb City’s Brody Sarley came out firing in the second as he struck out the side to hold Pittsburg off the scoreboard.

3rd Inning

In the third inning, Drake Harlen delivered for an RBI-single to bring home Colby Renfro to tie the game at 1-1.

Sarley continued his smooth pitching as he and his defense held Pittsburg scoreless in the third for the second straight inning.

4th Inning

Webb City was unable to get their offense going in the top of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Pittsburg exploded with a three-run inning.

Luke Jones started the inning with a solo home-run to centerfield to reclaim the lead 2-1!

Mason O’Brien added on to their led with a RBI that brought home Peak to make it a 3-1 advantage.

Liam Crotts followed him with an RBI-single that allowed Von Schiefelbein to score and Pittsburg led 4-1 after four innings.

5th Inning

This was an explosive inning for both offenses.

Starting off in the top of the fifth, Webb City’s Brody Sarley doubled to left and Tyler Shull and Turner Doennig came around to score to cut the lead to one and trail, 4-3.

Renfro tied the game after an RBI allowed Sarley to score and it was now 4-4.

Kayden Sawyer lifted Webb City over Pittsburg by taking the lead after a Sac-fly RBI to bring home Finnegan Getz and Webb led 5-4 going into the bottom of the fifth.

Pittsburg’s Tate Renn started the inning like Luke Jones did…a Solo shot to center for the home-run to tie the game at 5-5.

Drake Wilcox gave Pittsburg the lead once again after a Two-RBI single that brought home Akins and Jones. They led 7-5.

They weren’t done just yet, O’Brien singled on a hard ball to center that allowed Peak to score, and Pittsburg led 8-5 going into the sixth and final inning.

6th Inning

In the 6th, Pittsburg’s defense came through when it needed too preventing any scores from Webb City.

Renn finished the job after striking out the last batter to secure the win.

Stats

Pittsburg Pitching—

Fisher Horton: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 K’s

Drake Wilcox (W): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, one K

Tate Renn (S): 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, one K

Webb City Pitching–

Brody Sarley: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 6 K’s

Tyler Shull: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, one K

Landon Johnson (L): 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 K’s

Pittsburg Batting–

Tate Renn: 1-2, one RBI, one HR

Luke Jones: 1-2, one RBI, one HR

Keaton Peak: 1-3, one RBI

Drake Wilcox: 1-3, two RBI’s

Mason O’Brien: 1-3, two RBI’s

Liam Crotts: 1-3, one RBI

Webb City Batting–

Brody Sarley: 1-2, two RBI’s

Colby Renfro: one RBI

Drake Harlen: 1-1, one RBI

Kayden Sawyer: one RBI