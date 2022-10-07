Lamar was also celebrating senior night tonight. In the first quarter, Austin Wilkerson takes the hand-off and fights his way into the end zone, Lamar leads 7-0.

And then Alex Wilkerson will take the snap and bulldoze his way in for the touchdown, and the Tigers extend their lead 14-0.

In the second quarter, pass is going to be tipped by Nevada’s Ben Johnson, who goes all the way down for the score, Nevada closes the gap 21-8…

But another touchdown by Wilkerson will give Lamar the lead 27-8 going into halftime.

Lamar ends up winning big in this one, 47-26.