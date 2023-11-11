ST. MARYS, Ks — Last year, St. Marys defeated St. Mary’s-Colgan, 38-12. This time around it was a little different. The Panthers defeated the Bears, 33-8.

Tucker Harrell got them on the board first with a rushing touchdown to make it 6-0.

A little later Harrell found Anthony Schremmer for the touchdown to make it, 13-0.

The Bears had no answer and they cruise to a victory.

Colgan advances to the Class 1A Sub State round where they will host Winchester-Jefferson County North HS (10-1) next Friday night in Pittsburg at Hutchinson Field.