JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Lions squared off against the #3 UCO Bronchos looking to win their first conference game of the season.

Despite a hard fought game, UCO was just too much and defeated the Lions, 73-63.

Vinson Sigmon Jr led the team with 19 points.

Martin Macenis had a career game finishing with 15 while Avery Taggart added 10.

Southern falls to 2-7. They’ll be back on Saturday to host Newman with game time set for 3:30 p.m.