JOPLIN, Mo — Joplin hosted Webb City for their “Pink Out” and “Breast Cancer Awareness Game”. Webb City won this one in a shootout, 16-14!

Webb City got the scoring started after Alexandra Maturino hit a two-run homer to take th early 2-0 lead.

Joplin responded, They scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 lead, thanks to RBI’s from Abby Lowery, Jadyn Pankow and Libby Munn.

In the 2nd inning, Webb City re-took the lead after Lily Hall smashed a two-run bomb to center to go up 4-3. Not long after her, Jensyn Pickett stepped in and also hit a two-run homer to extend their lead 6-3.

After going scoreless in the second, Joplin opened up in the third scoring four runs to take the lead back, 7-6.

Riley Kelly hit her first home-run of the night bringing in two runs, then Maria Loum hit a 2-RBI single up the middle.

Joplin was able to hold Webb City scoreless in the 4th, and then tallied on four more runs after an RBI-single from Pankow, and then a 3-run homer from Kelly. Joplin extended their lead 11-6.

The Cardinals then erupted in the 5th scoring 8 RUNS!!! Hall, Abby Sargent and Dawsyn Decker all recorded RBI’s along with Sydney Strickland. Rilley Hanes and Addie Brown both added a couple of RBI’s later in the frame to take the lead 14-11.

Joplin tied it up in the bottom of the 5th thanks to a Pankow RBI-single and a Loum two-run double.

Tied at 14-all in the 6th, Webb City’s Dawsyn Decker hit a line drive to score a run to take the lead 15-14. The Cardinals defense held Joplin scoreless in the 6th.

Onto the 7th, Webb City added an insurance run thanks to a Strickland RBI single to lead it 16-14.

Joplin was unable to get their bats into it in the bottom of the 7th, and Webb City takes this one.

Webb City improves to 23-10 overall and finished 5-4 in the COC play. Joplin drops to 14-13 on the year and went 3-6 in conference play.

Webb City will Monett on Thursday for their last regular season game. Joplin will host Waynesville for their last regular season game.