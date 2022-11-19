GROVE, Okla. – A red-hot Grove defense turned up the heat Friday night and defeated Guthrie 28-19 to advance to the Class 5A semifinal game.

Frigid temperatures hovered around 25° at kickoff, but Grove’s defense was hot as they sacked Guthrie’s quarterback, Hayden Calvert, four times forcing three fumbles.

Guthrie’s defense tried to keep the ball out of running back Emmanuel Crawford’s hands for most of the game.

But the key to the game was a Hagen Hacker interception late in the fourth quarter. After the turnover, Crawford evaded a swarm of defenders and sprinted downfield, 40 yards to give the Ridgerunners prime field position. Two plays later, Crawford took the ball and swept to the Grove side of the field and bolted 36 yards into the endzone with five minutes to go in the game.

Grove finished the night with 212 yards on the ground and 149 yards in the air. Guthrie had 173 rushing yards and 146 passing yards. Crawford finished the night with 179 rushing yards. Carson Trimble threw for 149 yards and Hacker had 101 receiving yards.

The Ridgerunners drew first blood when Trimble connected with Hacker on a 42-yard pass. Corey Martin added the extra point.

The drive started with Trimble getting sacked backing up the Ridgerunners to the 32-yard line. On the third play of the drive, Trimble eluded two defenders to get the ball on the 42-yard line giving the Ridgerunners a first down. Two players later Trimble hit one of his favorite target for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

Before halftime, Guthrie’s Carson Wilder was hit with a 15-yard personal foul penalty.

In the early minutes of the third quarter, Guthrie scored on a flea flicker trick play from Calvert to Willy Clymer that went 41 yards in the air and Noah French added the extra point to tie the game.

Trimble hit Jackson Gain for a 43-yard pass and Martin added the point to put Grove up 14-7.

Jaylen Chelf’s 31-yard run moved Guthrie within reach of the Ridgerunners, but a failed kick allowed Grove to maintain a 14-13 lead.

Grove took advantage of a Guthrie blotched snap and three plays later Jacob Gain ran up the middle five yards untouched giving Grove a 20-13 lead. The extra point was missed.

Wilder connected on a 26-yard pass from Calvert. A series of penalties took Guthrie from going from a two-point conversion run to missing an extra point kick allowing Grove to keep a 20-19 lead.

With five minutes left in the game, Crawford capitalized on Hacker’s game-winning interception to score Grove’s winning touchdown.

Grove takes their undefeated record to meet the Carl Albert Titans next weekend. The Titans defeated Del City 19-0. The time, date, and place of the game have not been set.

Scoring

Guthrie 0 0 13 6 19

Grove 0 7 13 7 27

Second Quarter

GRO: Hagen Hacker 42 pass from Carson Trimble (Corey Martin kick)

Third Quarter

G: Willy Clymer 41 pass from Hayden Calvert (Noah French kick)

GRO: Jackson Gain 43 pass from Trimble (Martin kick)

G: Jaylen Chelf 31 run (kick failed)

GRO: Jacob Gain 5 pass from Trimble (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter