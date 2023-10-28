WYANDOTTE, Ok — Friday night, the Wyandotte Bears defeated the Quapaw Wildcats in a close battle, 23-22!

Quapaw struck first after Quarterback Austin Lake found his man Wide Receiver Zane Stand in the end zone to give them the early 6-0 lead.

Wyandotte tied the game up after QB River Stovall hit WR Brady Lofland who leaped up to make a great catch and it was now 6-6.

A little later in the second quarter, the Bears struck again after Stovall found Mason Brown wide open in the end zone for the score. They failed on the extra point, so it was 12-6.

Late in the half, Lake dropped back and found WR Kolton Neal over the middle for the touchdown and after the two-point conversion, they led 14-12.

Wyandotte drove down the field and with four seconds left in the half, Carson Delgadillo who knocked through the uprights to give the Bears the 15-14 lead.

Wyandotte held off a late comeback in the second half by Quapaw to claim the victory.

Wyandotte improves to 9-1 on the season. They next travel to face Commerce (4-5) next Friday night at 7.

Quapaw falls to 6-3 on the year. They return home for a Thursday night battle with the Hulbert Riders (0-9).