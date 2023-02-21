Monday afternoon, the #21 Missouri Southern Lions defeated the Drury Panthers, 13-5.

It was a big offensive day for the Lions. Leading the way was Garrett Rice who went; 2-4, four RBI’s, one homerun.

Webb City’s own Treghan Parker was right behind him finishing; 3-5, three RBI’s, one stolen base.

Matt Miller finished with the day with two RBI’s and a homerun. Miller has now tied Jim Baranoski for the MSSU program record with his 41st homer.

On the mound, Webb City’s Cole Gayman had a nice outing in his start. His stat line was; 3.1 IP, two ER, five strikeouts.

It would be MSSU’s Kyle Moore who would be credited with the win after going; 3.0 IP, one ER, five strikeouts! Moore is now 1-1 on the season.

Missouri Southern moves to 9-4 on the season. They open up MIAA play this weekend they travel to Pitt State to square off against the Gorillas.

Game one will be Friday, February 24th. Game time is set for 3:00 p.m.