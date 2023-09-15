LAMAR– In a battle of the undefeated, Friday night, Lamar (3-0) and Seneca (3-0), the Indians go on the road to earn the 28-14 victory.

After Lamar jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, the Indians went on to score 28 unanswered points the rest of the game.

Seneca had a big offensive and defensive performance against a Tigers team that was avergaing 47 points a game.

Seneca stays undefeated and moves to 4-0 on the year. Their next game and opponent will next Friday when they host Monett (0-4).

Lamar falls to 3-1 on the season. Their next game will be on the road against the 1-3 East Newton Patriots.