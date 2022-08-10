The Webb City Little League 12U team would faceoff with Davenport, Iowa Wednesday morning in the Midwest Regional Semifinal. Webb City would continue their success defeating Iowa 3-1 with the help of a one-run complete game performance on the mound from Brock Hulstine and a two-RBI triple from Bratie Holland.

Webb City has a perfect 3-0 record in the tournament now and has earned their spot in the championship game without touching the losers bracket.

The team will await the winner between two squads they’ve already beat, North Dakota and Iowa. The two teams will play each other Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. The championship game will be Friday at noon CT.