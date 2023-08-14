RIVERTON, Ks– Coming off a stellar season last year, the Riverton Lady Rams are looking to get back to the state tournament and they’ll have to do so with a new squad this upcoming season.

The Lady Rams couldn’t wait to get started so they kicked off their practice Sunday night at midnight.

Last season, Riverton posted a 39-5 record and advanced all the way to the Class 3A state tournament where they finished fourth.

Coming into this year, they lost some senior leadership, but now it’s time for some other girls to step up and take the reins of this team.

A couple of seniors that are stepping up this year is Josie Harper, Alivia Parker and EJ Wells.

Riverton has their sights set on returning to the state tournament, but it’s going to take some work to get back there.

Head Coach Rebecca Lipasek said, “We have to be consistent in all phases of the game. Ball control first, because we have to have that to establish any kind of offensive consistency. And it’s really getting girls to understand we don’t need you to put the ball straight down. We need you to put it somewhere where it makes it difficult for the other team to return, something”.

Senior Middle Blocker EJ Wells said, “It’s going to take getting into the gym every day. We need people to show up, show-out put 100% effort into everything we do and it’s going to take some leadership and people to step up and just work hard”.

Senior Setter Josie Harper said, “Just a lot of communication and work, you know, practices. We’re going to have to work really hard. We’ve got, you know, people coming back but really need to work hard”.

Riverton will open its’ season at a tournament in Wichita on Saturday, August 26th.