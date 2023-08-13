NEOSHO, Mo– Coming off a 24-7 record last season, the Neosho Lady Wildcats softball team lost some experience but they still have a talented group and are looking to make a push here in 2023.

Neosho brings back a quartet of players returning including two juniors in shortstop Beclynn Garrett (41 RBI’s, 5 HR) and pitcher Carleigh Kinnaird (66 K’s, 2.34 ERA).

They also bring back catcher Autumn Kinnaird (.505 AVG, 33 RBI’s) and pitcher Olivia Emery (1.81 ERA, 88 K’s).

They Lady Cats posted a 24-7 record in 2022, but lost 7 seniors from last year’s squad, and are now having to replace some girls and counting on younger ones to step up.

Despite being a little inexperienced, they have the confidence to go out and win the Central Ozark Conference (COC), and hopefully win a district title.

Head Coach Catie Cummins said, “They want to finish first in the COC. Last year we finished second, which was the highest COC finish we’ve had as a school in softball. And so we just want to get to that number one spot. That’s the goal. And they know that. They’ve known that for a while”.

Junior Beclynn Garrett said, “We have been together for so long from junior high and not like, this same team is our junior high team. And if I went back to junior high, we barely lost at all. Something about this team just makes me feel like we can go far”.

Junior Carleigh Kinnaird said, “Our bond. We’re super close this year and we just have fun with each other. Whether it’s whether we make a mistake, we’re just laughing about it and moving on, ready to make that next play for our pitcher”.

Neosho will open up their season on Friday, August 25th when they host Glendale.