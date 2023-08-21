WEBB CITY, Mo– The Webb City Lady Cardinals will have yet another young team with some varsity experience.

Last year, Webb City finished with a 17-20 record and fell to McDonald County in the Class 4 District 7 Tournament.

For a majority of the team, last year was their first year on varsity and throughout the season, Webb City started 15 different players.

The Cardinals had no seniors from the 2022 season, but now they have a group of four seniors and five juniors.

Junior Laney Taylor will look to lead a young and developing staff.

Webb City has an experienced team who is ready to go out and chance a district title.

Dawsyn Decker said, “A lot of team chemistry kind of puts everything together. Don’t like each other accountable for each mistake. Like everybody pick each other up. And I feel like that’s gotten a lot better this year, which is going to help us”.

Lily Hall said, “We definitely learned how important communication is. It’s very important. We’ve also learned about how team chemistry is also very important and we’re working on those”.

Coach Shauna Friend said, “Well, like I said, I feel like last season was really just a season to get more experience. And I think they did that, learned, just the game, the speed of the game, the pace of the game. And so I think that was big for last year. And then also just offense in general, getting to see the varsity pitching and, being able to improve on our offense”.