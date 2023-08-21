SENECA, Mo– The Indians are coming off a 12-19 District Championship season in 2022 and now have a new head coach heading into this season.

First-year head coach Allyson Stolte comes to Seneca after coaching summer travel teams. Stolte comes into a situation where Seneca had success last season but she wants to build a culture of being aggressive at all levels of the game.

The team has five starters returning led by their two 2nd Team All-State honorees in sophomore pitcher Abby Jamros and junior infielder Callie Rhoades.

In the circle, Rhoades and junior Grace Elliot will spend time as pitchers.

Seneca has a lot of confidence and motivation heading into this year.

MaKenzie French said, “Everyone just shows up and we put in the work. Some people come in earlier and try and get hitting in or will stay after and like just try and get as much work in as we possibly can. Doing a lot of defensive work”.

Callie Rhoades said, “I think we’re really striving to do a lot of different hitting. And, we’ve got some slap hitters and we got power hitters. And I think hitting is going to be a really good, strong thing for us. But also defense. We have a good defensive structure. So I think we’ll be good on both sides”.

Head Coach Allyson Stolte said, “But I think looking at the season and flipping those big games, so winning the bigger games that we don’t normally play, but having a winning season as well is something we’re really trying to work towards this year. And then once we get there, we can put ourselves in big games and win them coming past districts. After that, I think we’ll be in a much better spot”.

Seneca will begin its season at home and will face the Neosho Lady Wildcats on Monday, August 28th.