WEBB CITY, Mo– Football is back! Our teams in the Four States have begun their fall practices in preparation for the 2023 season. Some teams started early Monday morning, like the Webb City Cardinals. And for them, it’s not just the start of a new season, but also a new era.

For the first time since 1997, Webb City will see a new man in charge after legendary Head Coach John Roderique announced his retirement last December. But, new Head Coach Ryan McFarland is ready to take the reins this season and the group to help him do so is this senior class.

Coach McFarland said, “Our seniors came in and they set the tone on the first day of our offseason program and they’ve done everything we’ve asked. They’re a great group of kids. They’re fun to be around. We have a lot of fun when we’re together, but they know how to get after and how to work, and they really learned that leadership role on how to hold each other accountable. People take it negative when someone tries to call you out, and we’ve tried to do in a positive way, but get our players to understand if someone’s, you know, trying to correct your behavior, they’re doing it because they care about you, they love you, and they want what’s best for our team”.

Two seniors Coach McFarland will be relying on is senior linebacker Christian Brock and senior tight end Jonah Spieker. They both spoke on how they feel where the defensive and offensive groups stand and what it’s going to take for them to be successful.

Brock said, “Right now we’re looking pretty solid. We’re piecing things together, so we’re continuing to get better every day, but we just really want to play fast, try and simplify things and just so we can get the job done”.

Spieker said, “We feel really good. We’re bringing back a lot of good pieces and when we all work hard and work together towards the common goal, I feel like we can make some really good things happen this year. We’re all just going to have to work together. We’re going to have to communicate really well up on the line”.

Webb City will begin their season on Friday, August 25th when they travel to face Nixa.