MONETT, Mo– It’s game week for our high schools in Missouri and one team looking to carry momentum from 2022 to 2023 is the Monett Cubs who are prepping for their first game this week.

Coming into 2023, the Cubs bring back experience and a talented group poised for a big season.

Head Coach Ethan Lewis is entering his second season with the Cubs and he has six starters returning.

They will be led by Erik Chavez, Evan Witt, Diego Baidon and Aidan Smith, who are all expected to step up to lead these guys.

Monett has a lot of motivation having won four of their last six games last season.

Senior Safety Erik Chavez said, “I think it’s like a high confidence because now we know, like what we’re doing. It’s our second year now, so we know like a little bit more than last year and we won’t struggle as much”.

Senior Center Aidan Smith said, “I mean, we started 0-5 and like you said, we went 4-2 the last couple six games. And I mean, for me as a player, winning those last four out of the six, beating some pretty tough opponents, coming into the off-season, that’s just a big motivator. I mean, you got the highs of last season coming into the off season, you perform well. And I think we did”.

Head Coach Ethan Lewis said, “And so it gave our kids, some confidence going into the off season. They felt like, wow, look what we can do. And we put it all together. And so, I said what made the offseason exciting, makes you know starting this year exciting, and so we’ll see how it all works out”.

Monett will open their season at home this Friday when they welcome in Reeds Spring.