SENECA, Mo– Coming off a state semi-final finish in 2022, the Seneca Indians come into 2023 with a star studded team that their sights set high this season!

Head Coach Cody Hilburn said, “We had to sit all off-season with a bad taste in our mouth after a tough loss in that semifinal game. And I think our kids would really like to go a step further”.

Seneca fell one game short of playing in the state championship last season. So, coming into the 2023, these guys are coming in fired up with the motivation of taking that next step.

Senior Quarterback Gavyn Hoover said, “I think we’re definitely back with some juice trying to, you know, push it to the next step and just improve on what we have already been building on. You know”.

On the defensive side, Seneca is bringing back some experience in guys like Ethan Altic, Roman Miller, Hagen Ginger and Brian Bigbee. But there’s one guy who’s stepping into a bigger role this season as a defensive leader.

Coach Hilburn said, “I think a kid that you’re going to hear a lot of is Morgan Vaughn, who’s kind of in the shadows last year behind Lincoln Renfro. He’s a kid that’s kind of emerged as our defensive leader. I think he’ll have a really good season”.

After earning All-Big 8 honors last season, Vaughn is ready for the challenges of being the senior leader on that Indians defense.

Senior Linebacker Morgan Vaughn said, “It’s been different for me because we’ve had a pretty good leader the past two years. Lincoln Renfro. But I feel like I’m doing all right, taking over his spot and kind of figuring out my leadership qualities”.

On offense they will be led by their two headed monster in the backfield in quarterback Gavyn Hoover and running back Jackson Marrs. Last season they combined for 42 touchdowns! So, I guess you could say the chemistry between these two is as good as it gets, that allows them to be one of the best duos in Southwest Missouri.

Hoover said, “I think it’s maybe just because we’ve been friends and played football together since we were really young. And so maybe that’s just always the connection we’ve had together. But it’s always nice playing next to your best friend”.

Now, the task of getting to the state championship is never easy, but what it’s going to take for this team to be playing in December is simple.

Vaughn said, “It’s just going to take an entire team working together. We can’t have some guys doing their job and some guys not doing their job. We’re all gonna have to come together and figure it out”.

The Indians will open their 2023 season at home on August 25th when they host Aurora.