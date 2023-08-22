PARSONS, Ks– In Kansas they are still over a week away from their first games and the Parsons Vikings are preparing for what they hope will be a successful year this season.

The Vikings bring back a very talented group this season including their starting quarterback in Tra Mack who threw for 20 touchdowns last year and running back Jahmarion Washington who ran for 11 touchdowns.

Mack will have one of his top targets back from last year in JJ Kendrick who racked up 482 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, they bring back Cade Brown who will lead the middle of the defense.

Parsons will also be a factor on special teams with Jayce Quirin returning as one of the top specialists in the area.

We caught up with the team to ask what the expectations are for them coming into this year with a lot of talent and experience on their squad.

Senior Kicker Jayce Quirin said, “I mean, I think the expectations are to win out if we’re being real. That’s what everybody thinks we can do and everybody knows we can do. So it’s going to take a lot of mental toughness, just eliminating dumb mistakes that we shouldn’t have made and then coming back after we do make mistakes”.

Senior Linebacker Cade Brown said, “Hopefully deep playoff run. State championship. But right now we’re just focused on Prarie View going 1-0 each week, each day. So whether that be right now waking up early, 5:30 a.m. coming here. So we’re just looking to go 1-0 each day and looking to go 1-0 against Prairie view”.

Head Coach Jeff Schibi said, “I mean, they’re sky high. You know, the kids, every time they step on this field they want to win football games. And, our motto is play fast, play physical and play discipline and then be the hammer. We want to we want to hammer people every single play”.

The Vikings will begin their season on Friday, September 1st when they travel to face off against Prairie View!