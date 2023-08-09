NEVADA, Mo– Last season, Nevada averaged 42 points per game and finished with a 9-3 record.

But coming into this year, they’re counting on the next crop of guys to step up and fill the holes left by last year’s senior class.

In the offensive backfield, there’ll be a whole lot of new faces except for junior Fullback Grady Stewart.

Nevada returns three o-lineman from last season in Cam Williams, Luke Anderson and Colorado commit Talan Chandler.

Defensively, the Tigers will be led by Linebackers Henry Campbell and Tyler Longobardi.

In the secondary, senior Brice Budd is expected to lead along with some guys like junior Gabe Smith.

Now they’ll be relying heavily on senior leadership.

Here’s what the Tigers say on the responsibilities of that leadership.

Head Coach Wes Beachler said, “Well, we’ve had good leadership for three years in a row now, and that just keeps carrying over. So, when your juniors and sophomores can see the way that seniors lead and they emulate that when they get to be seniors, that helps a lot. So we’ve had good leadership for two or three years in a row. And I think these this year, seniors have grown into understanding that we’re a team first mentality. We’re going to run the football. We’re going to try to play aggressive and fast on defense. And I think that they’ve embraced that”.

Senior Brice Budd said, “Well, I’ve had a lot of good leadership in the past and I’ve learned from those guys and just being able to take what they’ve taught me and bring it out here now”.

Senior Talan Chandler said, “You kind of have to be that leader every single day of showing the guys what they have to do, because those younger guys, they don’t have that varsity experience. So you have to show them what it’s like to be a varsity football player every day and you have to be vocal and tell them, “Hey, this is what you have to do”. And it’s just kind of a lot. It’s a learning process for a lot of the guys. And so you have to be able to help them through that learning process.”

Nevada will be at home for their season opener on August 25th when they host Springfield Catholic.