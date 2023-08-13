MIAMI, Ok– Last year, the Miami Wardogs broke a 14-year drought when they got into the playoffs and finished with a 6-5 record.

This year they have a ton of experience and talent to where expectations are high for these boys coming into this season.

The Wardogs come into 2023 with a load of talent especially in their backfield.

Senior Hunter Nichols racked up 779 yards and 10 touchdowns and junior Seth Davis contributed 644 yards and 8 touchdowns!

They will have a new man at the helm of their offense in junior quarterback Sam Lillard.

Up front on the offensive line, they will be led by Hayden Miller and Zander Clark.

Defensively they bring back 8 starters, including their leading tackler in junior linebacker Chris Kelley who racked up 103 tackles last season.

The team talked about how having all this experience back is setting them up for success.

Head Coach Zach Gardner said, “You know, we’ve taken our lickings as underclassmen when we had to put, freshmen and sophomores on the field that were necessary, they were skilled, but they just weren’t ready for the varsity level at 4A here in Oklahoma. And now, we feel like we’re going to be on instead of the receiving end of it, we’re going to be on and giving them it hopefully”.

Senior Hunter Nichols said, “Well, we haven’t had a whole lot of returning starters, especially on one side of the ball at all. In the last four years I’ve been here. And I mean, we have guys like Chris Kelly, energy at linebacker. I mean that’s the quarterback of the defense. Guys like Hayden Miller, Zander Clark, real strong guys, good leaders, we all just want to win”.

Junior Seth Davis, “We’re older now. It’s juniors and seniors for the front seven, and it’s just the leadership role like Chris Kelley, number 22 he’s the center and leader of our defense. We just a really good job at running the football and playing as a team”.

The Wardogs will begin their season on Friday, August 25th when they travel to face Dewey.