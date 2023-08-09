LIBERAL, Mo– The Liberal Bulldogs are coming into this season with experience and talent!

Bringing back a talented team from last season, they have their sights set high.

The Bulldogs finished their 2022 campaign with a 7-4 record. They bring back six starters both ways from last year’s squad.

The quarterback position is at a point they feel comfortable with.

Liberal will also have their leading wideout Luke Bott back who led the team with 273 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

And on defense, they’ll have senior middle linebacker Brodie Wilson back.

There are some holes, Liberal needs to fill, which they will do with some of the younger guys stepping up and taking on new roles.

We caught up with the Bulldogs to ask them what it’s going to take to make this year a huge success.

Head Coach Garrett Zoucha said, “We just gotta run the ball. We’re built around trying to get that three or four yards a time, for our success. I kind of like those SEC scores where they’re, 30-10, or 20-18, things like that. I don’t like these high scoring games, so. If we can come out and get those three or four yards and continue to play defense like we did last year, I think we should be all right and compete in most games that we play”.

Senior Luke Bott said, “Really, I just think it’s going to be like the teamwork, the communication and just being a family, really. Just the teamwork with everybody will really help us be successful”.

Senior Brodie Wilson said, “I think we honestly have some good pieces coming up with us and I think it’s just going to take a lot of a lot of grit and a lot of toughing it out. I mean, we’re not the biggest team ever, but we’re definitely not the smallest, so we’re just gonna have to fight every game”.

The Bulldogs will open their 2023 season on the road when they travel to Drexel on August 25th.