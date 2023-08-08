CARTHAGE, MO– Coming off a state semi-final run and an 11-2 record last season, what is in store for the Tigers this year?

Head Coach Jon Guidie said, “They take a lot of pride in what they do you know, they call themselves Blue Hogs”.

The Blue Hogs. For the Carthage Tigers, one position group they don’t need to worry about is their offensive line. That brings us back for the five starters from last season. Malachi Housh, Greyson Browning, Edward Carreto and Taylor Stevens-Diggs. But the bond these guys have developed with one another is what has helped them have success.

Senior Malachi Housh said, “I’m assuming it’s this way everywhere but the O-line, it’s really a family. It’s a brotherhood, and we all keep each other accountable. And I think that that makes it a lot of fun to play with these guys”.

Carthage will see a new man at quarterback this season and he’s looking to make a name for himself just like his brother did.

Guidie said, “Brady Carlton has earned the one spot. M ight remember his brother Patrick Carlton, won the State Championship for us back in 2019. Brady’s had a fantastic summer as well”.

On the other side of the ball. It’s going to be an overhaul of new faces.

Guidie said, “”Defensively, there’s going to be 11 new starters. We’re excited about our Defensive Line. We’re going to be good size. three of the four are 6’4 or taller. Ryan Phillips is slated to start at Middle Linebacker. Langston Morgan is gonna be a two-way starter for us. Play receiver and defensive back.”

With all these new and inexperienced guys now stepping into bigger roles, some seniors on the team are expected to take on bigger leadership responsibilities and get these guys ready to play.

Senior Greyson Browning said, “I know how it feels to that first varsity game, that first snap. It’s tough but once you get going it’s like, I tell them that if you just work your butt off and you can put in that work, you should be good and just have that mindset of hey, I’m going to win every play”.

Carthage will open their 2023 season on the road when they travel to Republic on Friday, August 25th.