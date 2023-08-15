PITTSBURG, Ks– The Pittsburg Purple Dragons turned some heads when they finished 7-4 and made it all the way to sectionals.

Heading into this season, the buzz is they can make it even further with all the talent they have coming back.

They come into 2023 with high expectations and are loaded on the offense and defensive sides.

On offense, they bring back a plethora of talented skills guy in Wyatt Rink, Stone Peery, Connor Proffitt and Grant O’Doherty.

At quarterback, they will be led by Webb Fern and Tucker Akins.

They bring back most of their offensive line like Noah Rogers, Ayden Davis, Treeman Wesley and Lincoln Laverack.

Defensively, they bring back 9 returners including Maverick Caswell, Gabe Kimzey and Proffitt.

The expectations are high and the Purple Dragons feel like they can do something special this year.

Head Coach Josh Lattimer said, “Whenever we’re out here doing drill work, we’re in the weight room and you see older guys leading the younger guys like, “Hey, Coach wants it done this way, and this is how we do it here in Dragon Nation”. That is encouraging to us as coaches to see. Great teams are led by players. Good teams are led by coaches. When the players are leading the way, that’s when you know it’s going in the right direction”.

Senior Safety Grant O’Doherty said, “Just like when we look at each other in the weight room out here in the practice field, like everyone’s got that look in their eye and they’re determined and ready to go. You can just see it”.

Senior Center Ayden Davis said, “Just honestly, like I said earlier, the energy, it’s just it that’s something special. I’ve never seen the energy out of this team that we’ve had. Now, this year, so I’m excited for that”.