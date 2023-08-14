RIVERTON, Ks– Well Kansas High School Football is now officially back, and the Riverton Rams held a midnight walkthrough practice to get their season underway.

Coming into his second season with the team, Riverton head coach Danny Weaver has high expectations for his squad in 2023.

Due to some severe weather, the Rams couldn’t practice on the field, but they did take the time to practice inside.

Entering his second season, Coach Weaver says they have a lot of experience and talent back on their offense.

The Rams bring back their starting quarterback in Ryder Goodman, and he has a host of weapons in Ryder Phillips, Kyler Harper, Zach Feldkamp and Lake Crowder.

Other contributors will include Derek McGlothlin at running back and Conner Moreno on the offensive line.

So with this group of guys back for Riverton on offense, the expectations are certainly high for them.

Head Coach Danny Weaver said, “Last year, we didn’t get to put in every single thing that we really want to do. You put in what your kids are good at. You put in what you think your kids can handle. And the big part of this summer is we’ve been able to do exactly what we did last year. We put that second component of now, the offense is full. Now, the defense, we got full strength. We can do all these things that we really wanted to do last year that maybe we weren’t quite ready to do”.

Senior Quarterback Ryder Goodman said, “It’s really nice. We had a lot of like a little bit of success on the offensive side last year, obviously scoring not so much, but as of late play wise, really we did”.

Senior Wide Receiver Ryder Phillips said, “I feel like we’re going to be able to throw the ball pretty well this year and run the ball. But I hope that we pass the ball more because that’s the best part of the game”.

Riverton will open their season against the Galena Bulldogs on Friday, September 1st.