FRONTENAC, Ks– Frontenac gears up for the start of the 2023 season.

The Raiders last season went 6-4 and made it to the second round of playoffs.

Frontenac was a young team and went through some growing pains, but they have a ton of returners coming back that have experience.

The Raiders have learned so much from those four losses a season ago. Senior Kal Terlip will command the offense this season at quarterback.

The team is looking forward to this season as it will be their first season with a turf field.

We caught up with Frontenac on how important it is to have an experienced team.

Senior Dalton Bollinger said, “It’s really important. So we can keep on carrying these freshmen and teaching them what’s up and how to go on further”.

Senior Aidan Hill said, “Oh, it’s a big deal. Hi. So last year we had we lost a big senior class, so we only had about six or seven seniors that played. So it’s huge. Having more more experience on the field”.

Head Coach Mark Smith said, “We were pretty young last year, so I think the experience will really help them play faster, be more physical, just play with more confidence and it’s just going to help us overall as a team. We have some big goals. We play a very good schedule, but it’ll help us get ready for district and hopefully for a big playoff run”.