KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On August 19, NFL and video game fans can get their hands on the latest edition of the franchise game Madden 23.
Prior to the release of the game, individual player ratings will be released by position groups leading up to full team rankings.
Here is how the Kansas City Chiefs rank in Madden 23:
Tight End
- Travis Kelce – 98 overall
- Highest rated tight end
- Awareness 97; Catching 96; Stamina 97
- Noah Gray – 65 overall
- Blake Bell – 64 overall
- Jody Fortson – 64 overall
Wide Receivers
- JuJu Smith-Schuster – 80 overall
- Catching 92; Acceleration 91
- Mecole Hardman – 79 overall
- Speed 97 – Tied for 5th overall; Acceleration 95; Agility 92
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling – 76 overall
- Speed 95; Acceleration 94
- Josh Gordon – 74 overall
- Speed 89; Agility 87
- Skyy Moore (R) – 72 overall
- Speed 89; Acceleration 95
- Justyn Ross (R) – 69 overall
- Daurice Fountain – 67 ovrtall
Schedule of Release Dates
- Edge Rushers – July 19
- Running Backs – July 20
- Cornerbacks and Defensive Line – July 21
- Quarterbacks – July 22
- 99 Club – July 22
- NFL Team Ratings – July 22
*This list will be updated as rankings are released