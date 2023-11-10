SENECA, Mo — Seneca defeated Mt. Vernon, 49-21, to claim the Class 3 District 6 Championship for the third year in a row!

Seneca jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after they drove down their opening drive and Gavyn Hoover punched it in, then on their next drive Jackson Marrs scored.

In the second quarter, Marrs score two more touchdowns to give him three in the first half.

Just before the half ended, Mt. Vernon’s Gavin Johnston found Jarrett Zerby for the touchdown and they trailed, 28-7 at half.

In the second half, Gavyn Hoover scored two more touchdowns on the ground and one through the air to give him 4 on the night!

Seneca (11-0) advances to the Class 3 Quarterfinals where they will face Ava (11-0) next Friday night in Ava.

Mt. Vernon’s season unfortunately comes to an end as they end the year 10-2.