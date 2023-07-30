PITTSBURG, Ks. — One of the longest-running bowling tournaments in the area wrapped up its final day of a family day tournament on Sunday before the start of the bowling season.

In Pittsburg, Holiday Lanes held its 38th Annual Four-State Mixed Open Bowling Tournament. For the past four weekends in July, this tournament has drawn in close to 100 teams of five, plus their families from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

J.D. Owen said, “It is a for us, it’s a highlight. It’s a it’s a lot of hard work doing these tournaments like that. But we’ve got a lot of people that have been coming back years and years. They come here because they love us, they love Pittsburg, Kansas.”

The tournament has mixed teams, mixed doubles and singles. There’s a cash prize for the winners of the tournament. Some teams have been participating in this tournament for over 20 years. What makes this tournament so special is the comradery and bonding with your family.

Michael Hoover said, “I think it’s a great bond because all of us have different similarities. We like we have different interests and bowling, just like one thing we can like to get together, bond over.”

Deloris Williams said, “The comradery with the family. I mean, we are a bowling family. We have been coming to this since 1996. We started with four teams. Now we have ten solid teams and every year I’m ask for more to join us, but we just don’t have the spots for them. And it’s a family. It’s just we are a bowling family.