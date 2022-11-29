The Joplin Eagles and the Webb City Cardinals wrestling teams open the season with a head to head matchup at Joplin Kaminsky gym Tuesday night.

It was some good matchups on the varsity in the 144, 150, and 175 weight classes on the boys side. The girls matches the Eagles dominated the Lady Cardinals. Both the Eagle teams picked up their first win of the season as the boys win 54-24 and the girls win 24-0.

The performances from both teams are something to build and improve off of.

Head Coach Jeremy Finley said, “You know first match of the year you really start to learn a lot about your team and what we learn tonight is that we know how to fight. We fought tough you kno wwe came out a little flat. I think as the match went on we kind of settle down a little bit and I thought you know it end up going our way.”

Head Coach Jamie Williams said, “Man it showed us we had a lot of weaknesses and we need to improve on it and you know the kids they know where we’re at now so we got to make progress and build up from there. You know we had some underclassmen really step up and go big time on us. And they all kind of gel together a little bit so that’s one of the things we can build on.”