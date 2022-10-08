Missouri Scores:
Carthage 28 Webb City 14
Lamar 47 Nevada 26
Joplin 35 Carl Junction 7
Seneca 56 East Newton 7
Sarcoxie 6 Marionville 44
Neosho 63 Ozark 42
Cassville 45 Springfield Catholic 0
Monett 18 Mcdonald County 0
Aurora 7 Reeds Spring 44
Mt. Vernon 47 Hollister 7
Diamond 28 Stockton 31
Jasper 20 Archie 70
Liberal 40 Appleton City 22 (Thurs.)
College Heights 0 Lockwood 69
Kansas Scores:
St. Mary’s Colgan 36 Columbus 7
Galena 14 Parson 13
Frontenac 51 Baxter Springs 7
Girard 47 Iola 0
Pittsburg 40 Independence 8
Riverton 13 Cherryvale 20
Fort Scott 6 Chanute 49
Labette County 14 Coffeyville 32
Oklahoma Scores:
Grove 48 Will Rogers 14
Quapaw 44 Fairland 21
Miami 56 Skiatook 35
Commerce 6 Colcord 35
Afton 40 Hulbert 6
Wyandotte 0 Ketchum 50