Missouri Scores:

Carthage 28 Webb City 14

Lamar 47 Nevada 26

Joplin 35 Carl Junction 7

Seneca 56 East Newton 7

Sarcoxie 6 Marionville 44

Neosho 63 Ozark 42

Cassville 45 Springfield Catholic 0

Monett 18 Mcdonald County 0

Aurora 7 Reeds Spring 44

Mt. Vernon 47 Hollister 7

Diamond 28 Stockton 31

Jasper 20 Archie 70

Liberal 40 Appleton City 22 (Thurs.)

College Heights 0 Lockwood 69

Kansas Scores:

St. Mary’s Colgan 36 Columbus 7

Galena 14 Parson 13

Frontenac 51 Baxter Springs 7

Girard 47 Iola 0

Pittsburg 40 Independence 8

Riverton 13 Cherryvale 20

Fort Scott 6 Chanute 49

Labette County 14 Coffeyville 32

Oklahoma Scores:

Grove 48 Will Rogers 14

Quapaw 44 Fairland 21

Miami 56 Skiatook 35

Commerce 6 Colcord 35

Afton 40 Hulbert 6

Wyandotte 0 Ketchum 50