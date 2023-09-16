Here’s a look at the final scores throughout the area in the Four States.
Missouri Scores–
Webb City 38, Joplin 21
Carthage 41, Carl Junction 28
Seneca 28, Lamar 14
Republic 56, Neosho 21
Marshfield 21, Monett 13
Nevada 34, McDonald County 7
Cassville 22, East Newton 6
Aurora 32, Springfield Catholic 0
Diamond 26, Miller 7
Sarcoxie 24, Stockton 22
Mt. Vernon 21, Logans Rodgersville 14
Lockwood 62. Greenfield 38
Drexel 58 Jasper 12
Kansas Scores–
St. Mary’s Colgan 35, Riverton 0
Coffeyville 42, Columbus 12
Girard 38, Galena 0
Frontenac 42, Bishop Ward 26
Baxter Springs 27, Afton (OK) 12
Parsons 21, Iola 12
Pittsburg 45, Labette County 6
Fort Scott 14, Independence 6
Tonganoxie 38, Chanute 21
Oklahoma Scores–
Wyandotte 47, Porter 18
Quapaw 37, Northeast (KS) 20
Liberty 41, Fairland 7– Thursday night game
Miami 34, Dewey
Sperry 23, Vinita 14
Wagoner 35, Grove 14