Here’s a look at the final scores throughout the area in the Four States.

Missouri Scores–

Webb City 38, Joplin 21

Carthage 41, Carl Junction 28

Seneca 28, Lamar 14

Republic 56, Neosho 21

Marshfield 21, Monett 13

Nevada 34, McDonald County 7

Cassville 22, East Newton 6

Aurora 32, Springfield Catholic 0

Diamond 26, Miller 7

Sarcoxie 24, Stockton 22

Mt. Vernon 21, Logans Rodgersville 14

Lockwood 62. Greenfield 38

Drexel 58 Jasper 12

Kansas Scores–

St. Mary’s Colgan 35, Riverton 0

Coffeyville 42, Columbus 12

Girard 38, Galena 0

Frontenac 42, Bishop Ward 26

Baxter Springs 27, Afton (OK) 12

Parsons 21, Iola 12

Pittsburg 45, Labette County 6

Fort Scott 14, Independence 6

Tonganoxie 38, Chanute 21

Oklahoma Scores–

Wyandotte 47, Porter 18

Quapaw 37, Northeast (KS) 20

Liberty 41, Fairland 7– Thursday night game

Miami 34, Dewey

Sperry 23, Vinita 14

Wagoner 35, Grove 14