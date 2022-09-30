Missouri Scores:

Joplin 42 Republic 28

Carthage 49 Ozark 7

Webb City 49 Willard 28

Lamar 54 Mcdonald County 14

Carl Junction 8 Nixa 56

Mount Vernon 42 Springfield Catholic 7

Neosho 50 Branson 31

Nevada 62 Cassville 7

Monett 28 East Newton 14

Seneca 63 Reeds Spring 49

Aurora 21 Marshfield 55

Diamond 33 Forsyth 43

Sarcoxie 56 Miller 14

Pierce City 21 Marionville 62

Jasper 50 Greenfield 22

Liberal 14 Lockwood 51

College Heights 46 Norborne 52

Kansas Scores:

Frontenac 35 Columbus 8

St. Mary’s Colgan 48 Northeast 0

Galena 52 Baxter Springs 14

Pittsburg 20 Paola 14

Girard 41 Prairie View 8

Parsons 55 Riverton 7

Labette County 19 Fort Scott 8

Chanute 34 Independence 10

Coffeyville 6 Wamego 34

Oklahoma Scores:

Quapaw 36 Commerce 13

Grove 63 Claremore 28

Miami 19 Mclain S&T 18

Afton 7 Wyandotte 0

Fairland 43 Hulbert 14