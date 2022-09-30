Missouri Scores:
Joplin 42 Republic 28
Carthage 49 Ozark 7
Webb City 49 Willard 28
Lamar 54 Mcdonald County 14
Carl Junction 8 Nixa 56
Mount Vernon 42 Springfield Catholic 7
Neosho 50 Branson 31
Nevada 62 Cassville 7
Monett 28 East Newton 14
Seneca 63 Reeds Spring 49
Aurora 21 Marshfield 55
Diamond 33 Forsyth 43
Sarcoxie 56 Miller 14
Pierce City 21 Marionville 62
Jasper 50 Greenfield 22
Liberal 14 Lockwood 51
College Heights 46 Norborne 52
Kansas Scores:
Frontenac 35 Columbus 8
St. Mary’s Colgan 48 Northeast 0
Galena 52 Baxter Springs 14
Pittsburg 20 Paola 14
Girard 41 Prairie View 8
Parsons 55 Riverton 7
Labette County 19 Fort Scott 8
Chanute 34 Independence 10
Coffeyville 6 Wamego 34
Oklahoma Scores:
Quapaw 36 Commerce 13
Grove 63 Claremore 28
Miami 19 Mclain S&T 18
Afton 7 Wyandotte 0
Fairland 43 Hulbert 14