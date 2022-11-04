The high school football games scheduled for Friday, November 4th have been rescheduled for November 5th due to severe rain and thunderstorms.

The games that have been moved to Saturday are:

Carthage vs Willard will be played at noon

Webb City vs Republic will start at noon

Lamar vs Stockton will be played at 1:00 pm

Seneca vs Hollister will start at 1:00 pm

Mt. Vernon vs Forsyth will begin at 1:00 pm

Jasper at Lockwood will get under away at 1:00 pm

Liberal vs Appleton City will commence at 1:00 pm