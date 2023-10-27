MISSOURI SCORES:

Carl Junction 32 Lincoln College Prep 0 – CJ will be on the road at Harrisonville on November 3rd at 7 p.m.

Carthage 42 Smith Cotton 3 – Carthage will travel to Raytown South in the Class 5 District 7 semifinals next Friday at 7 p.m.

Diamond 49 Sarcoxie 14 – Diamond moves on to the semifinals to face Lamar on Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m at Lamar.

McDonald County 41 Marshfield 0 – McDonald County advances to the second round to play West Plains on the road next Friday at 7 p.m.

Neosho 14 Raytown South 35

Monett 0 West Plains 50

Cassville 24 Aurora 14 – Cassville goes on to the district semifinals to battle against Seneca on the road on November 3rd at 7 p.m.

Mt. Vernon 42 Hollister 0 – Mt. Vernon will host Reeds Spring in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals on Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m.

East Newton 0 Reeds Spring 41

Stockton 10 Adrian 34

Miller 34 Hayti 6 – Miller will be at Marionville at 7 p.m. on November 3rd.

Jasper 40 Greenfield 50

KANSAS SCORES:

Frontenac 42 Girard 20 – Frontenac will host Burlington in the regional round next Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m.

Pittsburg 14 Lansing 19

Parsons 20 Iola 0 – Parsons will go on the road to face Prairie View next week on November 3rd at 7 p.m.

Columbus 14 Burlington 38

Baxter Springs 13 Prairie View 48

Chanute 46 Schlagle 10 – Chanute will be at home to host Tonganoxie in the second round on November 3rd at 7 p.m.

Fort Scott 14 St. Thomas Aquinas 41

Coffeyville 60 Augusta 50 – Coffeyville will travel to Wellington on November 3rd at 7 p.m.

Independence 20 Andover Central 41

OKLAHOMA SCORES:

Wyandotte 23 Quapaw 22

Miami 49 Cleveland 0

Commerce 45 Ketchum 13

Grove 7 Pryor 46

Vinita 14 Sequoyah 13

Jay 42 Central 24