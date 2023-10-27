MISSOURI SCORES:
Carl Junction 32 Lincoln College Prep 0 – CJ will be on the road at Harrisonville on November 3rd at 7 p.m.
Carthage 42 Smith Cotton 3 – Carthage will travel to Raytown South in the Class 5 District 7 semifinals next Friday at 7 p.m.
Diamond 49 Sarcoxie 14 – Diamond moves on to the semifinals to face Lamar on Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m at Lamar.
McDonald County 41 Marshfield 0 – McDonald County advances to the second round to play West Plains on the road next Friday at 7 p.m.
Neosho 14 Raytown South 35
Monett 0 West Plains 50
Cassville 24 Aurora 14 – Cassville goes on to the district semifinals to battle against Seneca on the road on November 3rd at 7 p.m.
Mt. Vernon 42 Hollister 0 – Mt. Vernon will host Reeds Spring in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals on Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m.
East Newton 0 Reeds Spring 41
Stockton 10 Adrian 34
Miller 34 Hayti 6 – Miller will be at Marionville at 7 p.m. on November 3rd.
Jasper 40 Greenfield 50
KANSAS SCORES:
Frontenac 42 Girard 20 – Frontenac will host Burlington in the regional round next Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m.
Pittsburg 14 Lansing 19
Parsons 20 Iola 0 – Parsons will go on the road to face Prairie View next week on November 3rd at 7 p.m.
Columbus 14 Burlington 38
Baxter Springs 13 Prairie View 48
Chanute 46 Schlagle 10 – Chanute will be at home to host Tonganoxie in the second round on November 3rd at 7 p.m.
Fort Scott 14 St. Thomas Aquinas 41
Coffeyville 60 Augusta 50 – Coffeyville will travel to Wellington on November 3rd at 7 p.m.
Independence 20 Andover Central 41
OKLAHOMA SCORES:
Wyandotte 23 Quapaw 22
Miami 49 Cleveland 0
Commerce 45 Ketchum 13
Grove 7 Pryor 46
Vinita 14 Sequoyah 13
Jay 42 Central 24