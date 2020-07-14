High-risk fans cheer on Cardinal’s pitcher who opts out of season

ST. LOUIS – A major league pitcher is taking a stand for his health and he’s being cheered on by some of his fans who are also high risk.

Jordan Hicks is known as one of the hardest throwers in major-league baseball, but something you may not know is that he’s a Type I diabetic and Monday he announced he’s opting out of the 2020 season

On Monday, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan hicks Tweeted:

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to opt-out of the 2020 Season. I’d like to thank the Cardinals and my teammates for their support in my decision. I look forward to being a part of winning the World Series in 2021 for Cardinals Nation and using my platform to create more awareness for the diabetic community. #Type1Strong #DiabeticPhenom”

Endocrinologist Dr. Jerry Thurman says travel and lack of social distancing could put him in jeopardy but adds that Type I diabetics, in a normal office setting tend to have the same risk of contracting COVID-19 as someone without a weekend immune system. He says Type II diabetics often have other underlying health issues. Either way, he says, it is important to monitor your health and get checked out if you’re having problems.

He says for many stress levels, exercise routines and diets have changed during this time.