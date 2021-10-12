Hidden Gem Preview: Sarcoxie looking to get back in the win column against Diamond

SARCOXIE, MO. — After starting off the season 4-0, Sarcoxie is now 5-2 coming into the penultimate week of the regular season and they’re looking to right the ship this Friday against Diamond.

Their only two losses this year came at the hands of central and undefeated — state-ranked Marionville.

But, a lot was gained in those losses, like recognizing what it’s going to take to make a deep post season run.

“We’re learning from it,” said senior linebacker and center Tyler Cupp. “You know, we learn from our losses, the mistakes we made in that game and we improve each week during practice and show it on Friday.”

Head coach Russell Ellis said this group is up for the challenge. They’ve put in the work. Now, it’s just time to take it up a notch and that starts with taking on a tough Diamond team.

“We have a very tough opponent with Diamond,” said Ellis. “Two very big games as far as district placement in this coming up weeks so I feel pretty good with how our kids are responding to certain things, both good and bad.”