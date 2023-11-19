NEVADA, MO — Sunday afternoon, Nevada senior Offensive Lineman, Talan Chandler announced on Twitter that he is flipping his commitment from Colorado to Mizzou.

Back in the summer, Chandler announced he was committing to Colorado to play for Coach Primetime.

Then, he recently received an offer from the Tigers before his visit on November 11th.

Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff certainly got themselves a good one. Talan is one of the best in the state and is very athletic and very versatile coming in at 6’3, 290.

According to 247Sports, they have Chandler listed a 3-Star Prospect and he is the 64th ranked interior offensive lineman in the country and the 15th ranked player in the state of Missouri.

Talan did tell KODE/KSNF that he still plans to enroll early and get to columbia as soon as he can.

In his Twitter post, Chandler said, I have decided to change my commitment in order to accomplish a lifelong dream. The University of Missouri has always been my dream school and I never thought I would have the opportunity to stay home. This opportunity was recently offered to me and after careful consideration and prayer, this is an opportunity that I have to take for me and my family. I am committed to the University of Missouri”.