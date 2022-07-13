Lots of teams around Missouri are gearing up for two-a-days in August and the 2022 high school football season. The Neosho Wildcats are one of those squads as they head into their second year with head coach Brandon Taute.

Neosho is coming off a tough year where they went 1-9 and fell to Willard in the first round of the postseason.

This year they hope to improve their performance all around and make some noise in District six of Class five.

They have a tough schedule being in the Central Ozark Conference, but the Wildcats want to turn heads with upsets this year.

Taute has been able to get closer with his team and coaching staff.

He feels more at home and wants to build a strong culture in the Neosho football program.