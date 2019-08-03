Verstappen takes 1st career pole position at Hungarian GP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third practice session of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Max Verstappen produced a near-perfect lap at the Hungarian Grand Prix to take the first pole position of his Formula One career on Saturday.

The Red Bull driver set a track record with 1 minute, 14.958 seconds and then beat it again with 1:14.572.

It was another boost for the 21-year-old Verstappen, who has won two of the past three races to creep into outside contention for the title race.

Valtteri Bottas qualified in second place ahead of his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, the five-time F1 champion who was chasing a record-extending 88th career pole and record-equaling seventh at the Hungaroring circuit.

Charles Leclerc placed fourth ahead of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel. The Ferraris were quickest in the first sector of qualifying but both tailed off.

Earlier, Hamilton had the fastest time in the third and final practice ahead of Verstappen.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports