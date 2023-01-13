McDonald County was able to honor the 1980-1983 Lady Mustangs Basketball teams at halftime of the boys game Friday night.

They were just recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The Lady Mustangs finished as State runner-ups in 1980. In 1981, they went 29-1 and capped the year off with a State Championship.

Two years later in 1983, the Lady Mustangs went back to the Final Four and claimed another state title. Their record that season was 31-1.

During the regular season that year, the Lady Mustangs won their games by an average of 21.6 points per game.

“It’s totally awesome. We had such a great run and just a great group of girls and we were all just really good friends and practice early in the morning, and it was just a great team,” said former Lady Mustang Suzanne Sutton. “It was a great, great honor to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. It wasn’t really expected, but again, we just had such a great run and such great coaches and it was such an honor and it was great to see everybody after all these years”.