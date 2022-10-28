PRYOR, Okla. – Grove forced four fumbles in their 72-7 win over Pryor, but when junior defensive tackle Ty Schlessman scooped up the ball and rambled 25 yards into the endzone he not only scored for the Ridgerunners, but he was also making a bold statement about Grove’s defensive unit.

Grove’s stingy defense held its opponents to just over 15 points a game in the first eight games of the season. On Friday the Ridgerunners held Pryor to 13 first downs and 92 rushing yards and 94 passing yards.

The fourth-ranked and undefeated Grove is heading into the state playoffs as the possible top seed. The 9-0 Ridgerunners will finish the regular season taking on 4-4 Bishop Kelley next Friday at Ridgerunner Stadium.

Grove unleased 28 points against Pryor in the first quarter showing why the Ridgerunners are averaging over 52 points a game.

The Ridgerunners scored twice within the first three minutes of the game. Senior running back Emmanuel Crawford scored four touchdowns for the evening. He has 29 touchdowns on the season.

Grove capped off a 48-yard drive with a 29-yard pass from quarterback Carson Trimble to Crawford and a pass interference penalty call set up Grove’s second touchdown – a 36-yard run by sophomore Jackson Gain.

Trimble hit Crawford on a 64-yard screen pass to push the Ridgerunners up 21-0.

Kicker Corey Martin’s extra-point kicks were all good.

A Pryor turnover put the ball back in Grove’s hands when linebacker Brayden Casey forced Brody Ward to get rid of the ball throwing an interception. A pass interference call put the ball in Crawford’s hands at the Pryor 26-yard-line where he trotted into the endzone. Martin added the extra point to lead Pryor 28-0.

Pryor pushed the ball over the scrimmage line on a fourth-and-inches but a holding call pushed Pryor back to their own 25-yard line.

The defense maintained their touch defensive stand and had their second interception to finish the first quarter.

A 20-yard touchdown pass from Trimble to Hacker was called back in the second quarter. Pryor’s penalties kept the Ridgerunners in the red zone and out of the endzone until Martin hit a 25-yard-field.

A blotched kick turned the ball over and two plays later Crawford scampered 15 yards for a touchdown and Martin added an extra point pushing the score 38-0.

A turnover on downs put the ball back into the Ridgerunner’s hands with about six minutes left in the half. Trimble hit his favorite receiver Hacker on a 33-yard pass for a touchdown to put Grove up 45-0 at halftime.

Pryor and Grove exchanged turnovers in the third quarter and Pryor’s Julian Espinoza scored on an 11-yard run and Lucas Smith kicked in the extra point for Pryor’s lone score.

Two Ridgegunners scored in the final minutes of the third quarter. Derrick Thomas scored on a 32-yard run and Hayden McClendon rushed for 48 yards to score.

Gavin Wyatt scored on a 5-yard run for the final score in the fourth quarter.